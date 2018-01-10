Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson announces he won’t seek re-election

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson has announced he won’t be seeking re-election in October’s civic election.

In a Facebook post, the mayor wrote it was “one of the hardest decisions” of his life.

Robertson first ran for mayor in 2008.

“I love Vancouver and our amazing people,” read his post.

“I love serving our city as Mayor. When I finish my third term later this year, the decade in office will be the longest consecutive run as Mayor in Vancouver’s history.”

Robertson said he will focus on securing funding for the Broadway Subway and transit projects across the region, as well as housing affordability during his last months as mayor.

Next ten months, still lots to do. 2 big priorities: landing Broadway Subway and better transit for all of Metro; getting more affordable rental/co-op/social housing built in all neighbourhoods across the city #vanpoli — Gregor Robertson (@MayorGregor) January 10, 2018

“I will work hard to elect a renewed Vision team that is open to cooperate with anyone on an ambitious, progressive agenda.”

Robertson said he decided not to run after spending time with family and friends over the holidays and reflecting on his future.

“It’s been the greatest honour of my life to serve this extraordinary city, and help make Vancouver an inspiration to people and cities around the world.”

He finished his post by acknowledging the blessing that it is to live in Vancouver.

In October, Robertson told Global News his plan was to seek re-election.

“My plan is to run again in 2018 and keep the momentum going,” he said.

WATCH: Mayor Robertson said he would run again in 2018

In December, Robertson lost his seat as chair of the Mayors’ Council on Transportation to Burnaby Mayor Derek Corrigan. Robertson had been in the position for three years.