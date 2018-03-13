Donald Trump fires Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State, names Mike Pompeo as replacement

U.S. President Donald Trump fired Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State, replacing him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

Gina Haspel will take over as director of the CIA, Trump said.

Trump announced the removal of Tillerson on social media Tuesday morning.

READ MORE: U.S. Secretary of State falls ill in Africa, forced to cancel events

“Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all!”



Story continues below Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018

Tillerson’s firing comes after the now-former secretary of state returned to the U.S. from a shortened trip to Africa.

In a statement, the president said he’s “confident” Pompeo “is the right person for the job at this critical juncture.”

READ MORE: Trump’s planned meeting with North Korea ‘talks’ but not ‘negotiations’, Tillerson says

“He will continue our program of restoring America’s standing in the world, strengthening our alliances, confronting our adversaries, and seeking the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” Trump said in the statement. “His experience in the military, Congress, and as leader of the CIA have prepared him well for his new role and I urge his swift confirmation.”

WATCH: Tillerson’s answer on if he called Trump a ‘moron’



In October, NBC news reported that Tillerson called the president a “moron,” something Tillerson never actually denied. Tillerson continued to insist his relationship with the president was solid and brushed off rumours of strain between them.

On Oct. 1, Trump took to Twitter saying “the media has been speculating that I fired Rex Tillerson or that he would be leaving soon – FAKE NEWS!”

The media has been speculating that I fired Rex Tillerson or that he would be leaving soon – FAKE NEWS! He’s not leaving and while we disagree on certain subjects, (I call the final shots) we work well together and America is highly respected again!https://t.co/FrqiPLFJ1E — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2017

“He’s not leaving and while we disagree on certain subjects, (I call the final shots) we work well together and America is highly respected again!” Trump tweeted.

A senior White House official told Reuters news agency Trump had asked for Tillerson’s resignation on Friday, but did want not to announce it while he was on a trip to Africa.

WATCH: Trump made Rex Tillerson, North Korea decisions ‘by myself’



Under Secretary of State Steve Goldstein said in a statement that Tillerson “had every intention of remaining” in his position and did not speak with Trump on Tuesday morning.

“The Secretary did not speak to the President this morning and is unaware of the reason, but he is grateful for the opportunity to serve, and still believes strongly that public service is a noble calling and not to be regretted,” Goldstein said.

Speaking with reporters before boarding Air Force One, Trump said that Tillerson will be “much happier now,” and he appreciates his service. The president said he and Tillerson had been “talking about this for a long time,” and they had disagreed on issues like the Iran deal.

“We got along actually quite well but we disagreed on things,” Trump said. “When you look at the Iran deal, I think it’s terrible, I guess he thought it was OK. I wanted to either break it or do something and he felt a little bit differently.

“We were not really thinking the same. With Mike, we have a similar thought process,” the president said.