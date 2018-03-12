Traffic
March 12, 2018 8:42 pm

Stretch of Highway 1 to be shut down for avalanche control work Tuesday

By Weather Anchor  Global News

A portion of Highway 1 will be shut down Tuesday as crews work to mitigate avalanche risk.

A 23-kilometre stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway will be shut down Tuesday afternoon to allow for some avalanche control work.

According to DriveBC, the road will be shut down from Rogers Pass Summit to the east boundary of Glacier National Park between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

DriveBC’s website says drivers can expect some individual two- to three-hour closures and that no detours will be available.

Avalanche control work is a regular occurrence along mountain highways during winter and spring months in B.C. and Alberta.

