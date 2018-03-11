Parks Canada
March 11, 2018 8:00 pm
Avalanche danger listed as considerable for Banff, Yoho, and Kootenay national parks

The avalanche warning will be in effect for Banff, Yoho, and Kootenay national parks.

Parks Canada says the avalanche danger in Banff, Yoho, and Kootenay national parks is considerable at the alpine and treeline level, and also below treeline levels.

The ‘considerable’ designation means natural avalanches are possible and human-triggered avalanches are likely.

The Parks Canada website says at the alpine level, west winds have formed wind slabs in areas near ridge crests over the past week, and in steep unsupported terrain, triggering by skiers is possible.

It also says all three levels can expect loose wet avalanches to initiate from steep rocky terrain.

Parks Canada is also warning people in the area to minimize exposure to steep, sun-exposed slopes when the solar radiation is strong and to finish any outings very early, or avoid steep confined features altogether.

Avalanche conditions are listed as considerable through Tuesday.

Global News