St. Joseph’s Health System in search for new president and CEO

Big leadership changes are coming to St. Joseph’s Health System.

Dr. Kevin Smith has announced that he will be stepping down as president and CEO, effective May 21.

He’ll be leaving St. Joe’s after 23 years to become president and CEO of Toronto’s University Health Network.

Smith says it was a “gut-wrenching decision,” but an offer that he “simply couldn’t resist.”

The announcement comes less than two weeks after Dr. David Higgins announced plans to step down as president of St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton. He leaves at the end of June.

Smith says it’s “a time for renewal,” and believes he leaves behind a strong team, noting that “we’ve put a lot of attention into succession planning.”

Smith adds that he hopes, in partnership with Hamilton Health Sciences, McMaster University and Mohawk College, to have played a role in moving Hamilton’s reputation forward as a medical sciences city.

He also points to progress in developing integrated care programs through which hospitals, hospices, long-term care homes and others have become “much less fragmented and much less siloed.”