Beyoncé and Jay-Z announce joint On The Run II tour, 1 Canadian date
Jay-Z and Beyoncé have announced they’ll hit the road together this summer and fall for a stadium tour.
Fans had speculated that the couple was planning a joint tour after a listing was posted on Ticketmaster and on Beyoncé’s Facebook page last Tuesday.
After rumours swirled over the past week, the couple revealed the tour news through a video that was posted to Beyoncé’s Instagram.
The hip-hop super couple will kick off their “On the Run II” tour June 6 in Cardiff, Wales. The tour will hit 15 cities across the United Kingdom and Europe, and 21 cities in North America, including Boston, Detroit, New Orleans, Houston, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Miami.
Vancouver, B.C., is the only Canadian stop on the couple’s second joint tour.
The tour is a reprise of the couple’s joint 2014 six-week “On the Run” tour across North America, and two dates in Paris, which were filmed for an HBO special. This time, the tour will end Oct. 2 in Vancouver.
Tickets go on sale to the general public starting March 19.
For complete tour and ticket information, visit: Live Nation, Beyoncé ‘s official website or Roc Nation.
See the North American tour dates below.
OTR II NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:
July 25 — Cleveland, OH — FirstEnergy Stadium
July 28 — Washington, DC — FedEx Field
July 30 — Philadelphia, PA — Lincoln Financial Field
Aug. 02 — E. Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium
Aug. 05 — Boston, MA — Gillette Stadium
Aug. 08 — Minneapolis, MN — US Bank Stadium
Aug. 10 — Chicago, IL — Soldier Field
Aug. 13 — Detroit, MI — Ford Field
Aug. 18 — Buffalo, NY — New Era Field
Aug. 23 — Nashville, TN — Vanderbilt Stadium
Aug. 25 — Atlanta, GA — Mercedes Benz Stadium
Aug. 29 — Orlando, FL — Camping World Stadium
Aug. 31 — Miami, FL — Hard Rock Stadium
Sept. 11 — Arlington, TX — AT&T Stadium
Sept. 13 — New Orleans, LA — Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Sept. 15 — Houston, TX — NRG Stadium
Sept. 19 — Phoenix, AZ — University of Phoenix Stadium
Sept. 22 — Los Angeles, CA — Rose Bowl
Sept. 27 — San Diego, CA — SDCCU Stadium
Sept. 29 — Santa Clara, CA — Levi’s Stadium
Oct. 02 — Vancouver, BC — BC Place
