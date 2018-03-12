Beyoncé and Jay-Z announce joint On The Run II tour, 1 Canadian date

Jay-Z and Beyoncé have announced they’ll hit the road together this summer and fall for a stadium tour.

Fans had speculated that the couple was planning a joint tour after a listing was posted on Ticketmaster and on Beyoncé’s Facebook page last Tuesday.

After rumours swirled over the past week, the couple revealed the tour news through a video that was posted to Beyoncé’s Instagram.

READ MORE: Jay-Z addresses rumours of cheating on Beyoncé on new album ‘4:44’

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 12, 2018 at 6:55am PDT

The hip-hop super couple will kick off their “On the Run II” tour June 6 in Cardiff, Wales. The tour will hit 15 cities across the United Kingdom and Europe, and 21 cities in North America, including Boston, Detroit, New Orleans, Houston, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Miami.

Vancouver, B.C., is the only Canadian stop on the couple’s second joint tour.

READ MORE: ‘Lion King’ live-action cast revealed, including Beyoncé as Nala

.@S_C_ and @Beyonce are hitting the road again for #OTR2. Pre-sale starts on 3/14 at 9am local time in North America and 10am local time in Europe. Make sure you have access by signing up for a free trial on https://t.co/We5OlPBrLl #TIDALxOTR2 pic.twitter.com/8rncCael45 — TIDAL (@TIDAL) March 12, 2018

The tour is a reprise of the couple’s joint 2014 six-week “On the Run” tour across North America, and two dates in Paris, which were filmed for an HBO special. This time, the tour will end Oct. 2 in Vancouver.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting March 19.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: Live Nation, Beyoncé ‘s official website or Roc Nation.

READ MORE: Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’ vinyl mispressed with music from Canadian punk band

See the North American tour dates below.

OTR II NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

July 25 — Cleveland, OH — FirstEnergy Stadium

July 28 — Washington, DC — FedEx Field

July 30 — Philadelphia, PA — Lincoln Financial Field

Aug. 02 — E. Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium

Aug. 05 — Boston, MA — Gillette Stadium

Aug. 08 — Minneapolis, MN — US Bank Stadium

Aug. 10 — Chicago, IL — Soldier Field

Aug. 13 — Detroit, MI — Ford Field

Aug. 18 — Buffalo, NY — New Era Field

Aug. 23 — Nashville, TN — Vanderbilt Stadium

Aug. 25 — Atlanta, GA — Mercedes Benz Stadium

Aug. 29 — Orlando, FL — Camping World Stadium

Aug. 31 — Miami, FL — Hard Rock Stadium

Sept. 11 — Arlington, TX — AT&T Stadium

Sept. 13 — New Orleans, LA — Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Sept. 15 — Houston, TX — NRG Stadium

Sept. 19 — Phoenix, AZ — University of Phoenix Stadium

Sept. 22 — Los Angeles, CA — Rose Bowl

Sept. 27 — San Diego, CA — SDCCU Stadium

Sept. 29 — Santa Clara, CA — Levi’s Stadium

Oct. 02 — Vancouver, BC — BC Place

—With files from the Associated Press