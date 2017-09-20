Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’ vinyl mispressed with music from Canadian punk band

Beyoncé fans who recently purchased a vinyl copy of her latest album received a bit of a surprise this week.

This month saw the official vinyl release of Beyoncé’s Lemonade and many buyers were shocked to discover that their copy of the hit 2016 album was playing music from Canadian punk band Zex.

According to Columbia Records, the German company that manufactured the vinyl accidentally pressed Beyoncé’s record to include songs from the Ottawa-based punk group.

The A-side of the Lemonade vinyl features songs from Zex’s recent album, Uphill Battle, where tracks like Hold Up should be, according to a Facebook post from Zex.

Word began to spread online as many confused buyers turned to social media to share their disappointment.

Either the vinyl release of #Lemonade has a pressing error or @Beyonce's gone punk pic.twitter.com/r3dvmgLoyK — Walter Marsh (@waltergibraltar) September 17, 2017

Hey @Beyonce @zex @AmazonUK this vinyl doesn't sound quite like I was expecting… wrong pressing or am I missing something?! 😮 pic.twitter.com/Oc307LoWER — Paul Dugdale (@thepauldugdale) September 16, 2017

Bought Lemonade by Beyoncé on vinyl today. Side A contains no #Beyoncé, but five songs by Ottawa-based punk band #Zex. A bit odd.. #dkmusik — Tom Jensen (@TomJensen1966) September 15, 2017

Following the online backlash, Columbia Records released a statement on the mispressed Lemonade vinyl.

“Due to human error at the Celebrate Records plant in Germany, which Sony uses to manufacture vinyl, a small amount of the European run of the Beyoncé Lemonade vinyl included music from Canadian punk band, ZEX, on Side A,” the statement read. “Beyoncé and ZEX were not aware of or responsible for the mispress. Fans who purchased the vinyl will be refunded and given a replacement copy. We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused.”

Columbia Records have released a statement on mispressed Lemonade Vinyl. Please check yours ASAP! pic.twitter.com/tOlAKlfyZx — Beyoncé Hub (@theyoncehub) September 18, 2017

The Canadian punk band spoke with Slate on Tuesday, saying they found the situation “a bit funny.”

“I think it’s a bit funny,” guitarist Jo Galipeau said. “It adds to the daily circus that is Zex I mean this is a regular Monday for us. It’s always one weird thing after the other.”

Galipeau said “within hours there was tons of very confused Beyoncé fans writing to us” who had used apps like Shazam to determine which artist was on the vinyl.