Agape Table finds new Winnipeg home

A Winnipeg soup kitchen that feeds hundreds of the city’s most vulnerable has found new home.

Earlier this year Agape Table announced it would have to leave its location at All Saints Anglican Church because of redevelopment plans at the Colony St. site.

On Monday Agape announced it would be renting space at The Wave Church at 364 Furby Street.

In a statement Agape thanked All Saints for the compassion shown during the search for a new home.

“They have extended our rental agreement a couple of times to accommodate our search,” Agape Table Chair Jim Steep said. “We are grateful for our 30-year relationship with them.”

Agape serves breakfast every weekday to at least 300 low-income Winnipeggers.

It’s now working on plans to keep the current soup kitchen running while renovations get underway at its new site, which should be ready by the end of June.

As it makes the transition Agape Table said it will be looking for further financial support from the community.