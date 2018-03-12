Canada
Hiker lost near Grouse Mountain located safely

Saeid Lahijani was last heard from around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

A hiker who went missing near Grouse Mountain on Sunday has been located safely.

North Shore Rescue says 25-year-old Saeid Mirzaei Katik Lahijani was found by Metro Vancouver staff in the Capilano Watershed on Monday morning.

Vancouver police say Lahijani was cold but otherwise okay.

Lahijani had told family members he was going hiking in the Grouse Mountain area on Sunday, and was last in contact around 5 p.m. He had said he would phone when he returned from the hike, but failed to check in.

