Police investigating theft of classic cars and industrial bobcat in Norfolk County
Reports of a break and enter have provincial police investigating the theft of two classic cars, a bobcat, and other items in Norfolk County.
Police say they were called to the scene in Houghton just before 1:30 p.m. on Friday. Investigators say sometime between Feb. 23 and March 9, suspects forced their way into a barn on the property.
They say a grey 1971 Chevrolet Nova, a yellow 1971 Dodge Demon, and a 2005 John Deere bobcat were stolen, along with three full tool boxes and a hockey bag.
Police say a suspicious vehicle was seen, parked on the other side of the road, a few weeks before. Occupants were said to be watching the property from inside a black GMC SUV, but police weren’t called at the time.
Officers say their investigation is ongoing, and they’re asking for the public’s help. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.
