Shots fired in altercation in Surrey, B.C. neighbourhood

Surrey RCMP were called to a dead-end street in Newton after reports of multiple shots fired late Sunday morning.

The reports came in shortly before 11 a.m. in the 6800 block of 121 Street after neighbours heard gunfire.

Witnesses say two vehicles exchanged shots before fleeing the scene, but police believe only one vehicle was responsible for the gunfire. No injuries were reported.

Investigators arrived to find nothing but piles of shell casings littering the street, which is near a popular park.

Witnesses say children were playing outside at the time, but none of them were hurt. At least one nearby home was reportedly hit by some of the rounds.

Shooting in the 68 hundred block of 121st in #surreybc Looks like no one hit but slugs may have struck a townhome. @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/Vr02R05bsc — Ted Field (@tedfieldglobal) March 11, 2018

Karen Reed Sidhu with the Surrey Crime Prevention Society says she’s heard shots in the area before, and won’t let her kids play in that park anymore.

“I think our provincial government needs to put more resources towards policing and coordinated units,” she said. “They need to get a handle on this.”

Sidhu and other residents in the area say the neighbourhood has become a popular destination for drug deals and low-level criminal activity.

RCMP say they don’t have a description of the vehicle due to conflicting statements from witnesses, and are continuing to canvass the neighbourhood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.