Liberals vow to renew funding for books for the blind after Global News report

It’s probably not the tweet Kirsty Duncan, Canada’s Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities, wanted to send during the Pyeongchang Paralympic Winter Games.

“Our government will be maintaining funding to CNIB while our working group continues to develop a long term strategy for the production of accessible alternative format materials,” Duncan wrote on Twitter less than six hours after a Global News report revealed the government had denied the Canadian National Institute for the Blind’s $3 million annual budget request for its accessible book program.



Duncan’s office would not confirm when this decision was made – or how much of the requested $3 million will be provided. But a spokesperson for the minister said answers could come early this week.

“We are not cutting funding … We are working with the CNIB and our working group – as we have been for months – to develop long-term solutions for the production of accessible format materials,” said Annabelle Archambault, Duncan’s spokesperson.

CNIB ‘very relieved’ says spokesperson

Global News has also learned from the CNIB that senior staff from Duncan’s office contacted the organization late Saturday evening and early Sunday morning to say the government is committed to ensuring the production of alternate-format books does not fall below current levels.

“I’m thrilled the response came in quickly last night. And I look forward to working with the minister’s office to see how we can have a sustainable solution in the future,” said Diane Bergeron, vice president of engagement and international affairs at the CNIB.

Bergeron says the CNIB was at a tipping point last week when it sent a letter to MPs and Senators urging them for help. With less than three weeks before the government funding ran out – and with no commitment for funding in place – the CNIB had to speak out to ensure Canadians with print-disabilities would continue to have access to the services they need.

“I’m very relieved,” she said. “Definitely, there was a sense of discouragement and worry. But now the fact that the commitment has been made, that it’s been made publically, we’re very much looking forward to seeing what this is going to look like as we move forward.”