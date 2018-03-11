Calgary parents to protest over delays in building a north-central high school

Some families living in north-central Calgary say they are tired of waiting for a new high school to be built.

They’ve organized a rally set for Sunday in order to express their frustrations with the Calgary Board of Education and the provincial government for the long delay in getting a high school built in their community of the Northern Hills.

Harvest Hills, Country Hills, Country Hills Village, Coventry Hills, Panorama Hills and Hidden Valley are all part of the Northern Hills area.

READ MORE: North Calgary residents hold rally to demand new high school

Parents say that it doesn’t make sense that they don’t have a high school, given that the area has a population of 100,000 people.

“My kids were four and seven when I started a campaign for north high school,” says David Hartwick, vice-president of the Northern Hills Community Association. “My daughter graduates high school this year. She’s actually graduating from Notre Dame High School. She went to Crescent Heights for Grade 10 and that had such an impact on her that she decided she needed something that was closer to home and had the opportunity to switch school systems.

“The frustration for us is that this high school probably should have been approved in 2005 or 2006. But because of imaginary boundary lines that existed back then, basically over six blocks over 13 years ago, this imaginary line created Robert Thirsk High School being [at] the top of the list instead of this one.”

The rally will take place on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at the site set aside for the high school across from Nose Creek School.