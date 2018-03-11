Vehicle drives into Toronto’s Queens Quay streetcar tunnel … again

The 509 Harbourfront and 510 Spadina streetcars were diverted for a few hours overnight Sunday as another vehicle became lodged in Toronto’s Queens Quay tunnel.

The TTC tweeted around 1 a.m. about the streetcars being forced to turn back.

The driver, who was from Quebec, suffered no injuries.

READ MORE: Vehicle lodged in Toronto’s Queens Quay streetcar tunnel, again

Toronto Traffic Services said the vehicle was removed safely. TTC service resumed just after 3 a.m.

There is no word if any charges were laid.

This is just one of the many examples of a vehicle becoming lodged in the tunnel.

On New Year’s Eve, service on the 510 Spadina streetcar was stalled for over six hours as crews safely removed another vehicle that had driven into the tunnel.

And in Februry 2017, another SUV took a wrong turn and found its way in just before morning rush hour.

READ MORE: SUV enters Toronto streetcar tunnel causing service delays

A TTC spokesperson told Global News they were aware of the situation, but they couldn’t speak to any plans for changes to be implemented in the area, and that safety for the people and streetcars using the tunnels is a priority.

509 Harbourfront and 510 Spadina turning back at Spadina and Queen's Quay due to a stalled auto in Queen's Quay tunnel. #TTC — Official TTC Tweets (@TTCnotices) March 11, 2018