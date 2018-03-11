2 pedestrians killed on highway west of Edmonton

The RCMP is investigating after two pedestrians were hit and killed by a vehicle west of Edmonton early Sunday morning.

Police said officers were called to a serious crash at Highway 16A and Range Road 265, southwest of Acheson, at 12:52 a.m. They said it appears the pedestrians were walking on the highway when they were struck by the vehicle in the eastbound lanes.

Highway 16A was shut down for several hours as police investigated at the scene but has since been reopened.

The RCMP did not disclose what type of vehicle was involved and did say how old the pedestrians were.