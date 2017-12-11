Alberta RCMP
December 11, 2017 2:34 pm

Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle on southern Alberta highway

By Online Reporter  Global News

A file photo of an RCMP logo

RCMP / File
A A

RCMP said a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle while he walked along the highway near Suffield, Alta., on Friday evening.

The pedestrian, a man in his late 20s, was hit on Highway 884 at around 11:30 p.m.

The victim was rushed to hospital by paramedics but succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

RCMP are investigating the incident but said in a news release that no charges would be laid “at this time” and the name of the victim won’t be released.

The hamlet of Suffield is located about 250 kilometres southeast of Calgary.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta RCMP
hit and killed
pedestrian hit
pedestrian hit by vehicle
pedestrian killed
RCMP
Suffield
Suffield hit and killed
vehicle vs pedestrian

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News