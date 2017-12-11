Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle on southern Alberta highway

RCMP said a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle while he walked along the highway near Suffield, Alta., on Friday evening.

The pedestrian, a man in his late 20s, was hit on Highway 884 at around 11:30 p.m.

The victim was rushed to hospital by paramedics but succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

RCMP are investigating the incident but said in a news release that no charges would be laid “at this time” and the name of the victim won’t be released.

The hamlet of Suffield is located about 250 kilometres southeast of Calgary.