Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed on highway south of Edmonton

A 32-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while walking on a highway south of Edmonton Tuesday night.

It happened at around 11:45 p.m. on Highway 2A south of Wetaskiwin.

Police said the man was walking on Highway 2A when he was struck by a southbound van. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the van attempted to avoid hitting the man, police said, and ended up in the ditch. The people in the van were not injured, RCMP said in a media release Wednesday afternoon.

The incident is under investigation by the Wetaskiwin RCMP.

The victim’s name will not be released, RCMP said.

The Wetaskiwin Victim Services Unit was brought in to assist “the families involved in this investigation,” RCMP said.