March 10, 2018 4:02 pm
Updated: March 10, 2018 4:06 pm

Kathy Griffin to do new shows, 9 months after infamous Trump photo

Kathy Griffin poses at the 2018 Writers Guild Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Griffin says she‚Äôll be appearing in upcoming shows in New York and Washington.

Comedian Kathy Griffin says she’ll be appearing in upcoming shows in New York and Washington.

The shows come more than nine months after she provoked outrage for a photo in which she held a fake severed head appearing to depict President Donald Trump.

Griffin spoke Friday on HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher. She did not give dates for the shows, but said she’d be appearing at New York’s Carnegie Hall and Washington’s Kennedy Center.

She says she is dipping her toes into touring, even though the Trumps didn’t want her to work again.

Griffin initially apologized for the photo last spring, but later said she was no longer sorry. The photo got her fired from CNN’s New Year’s Eve show.

