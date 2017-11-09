Kathy Griffin fainted on stage at end of Dublin performance

Kathy Griffin fainted on stage at the end of her show in Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday night after delivering a two-hour-and-15-minute performance.

The comedian was nearing the end of her Laugh Your Head Off world tour show at Dublin’s Vicar Street theatre when she fainted onstage.

Griffin recorded a video message apologizing to her fans and explained what happened on Twitter after the show.

“I fainted at the end of my show. I’m embarrassed more than anything,” Griffin begins.

The stand-up comedian went on to explain what had happened. “Anyway I’m in Dublin, just leaving the show,” she said. “And I had one more story. I had five more minutes. I had gone for almost two and a half hours.”

Griffin referenced daytime talk show host Wendy Williams, who fainted on-air during her Halloween episode last week. “This one’s for you, Wendy Williams. Girl down. I had a girl moment.”

Griffin concluded by thanking her audience for their support. “The audience was fantastic. Thank you for being forgiving and understanding, and I promise to be upright the entire show next time,” she said.

Her world tour continues Friday in London, U.K.

