Canadian Armed Forces and New Brunswick firefighters team up to find lost dog

A crew of New Brunswick firefighters and members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) teamed up to find a runaway dog during Friday night’s blistering storm.

According to a post on Oromocto Fire Department’s Facebook page, their crews, along with paramedics from Ambulance New Brunswick, responded to a vehicle collision on the TransCanada Highway just outside Oromocto, N.B.

Once they were on scene the crew found that the drivers were fine. However, the female driver reported that her dog, named Sherlock, had gotten out of the car and run away from the scene as a result of the crash.

READ MORE: Canadian Coast Guard rescues dog off Nova Scotia shore

Two firefighters were able to locate the dog’s tracks in the snow and trace his paws for over 4 km through nearby woods. However, they eventually lost the trail.

The firefighters were then joined by two members of CAF from the nearby CFB Gagetown.

They were able to pick up Sherlock’s tracks and continue the search until they located the pup.

READ MORE: Dog rescued after falling through ice in West Vancouver Ambleside Park’s duck pond

The Oromocto Fire Department estimates the dog had travelled more than 5 km from the crash site by the time they found him.

Sherlock had got his leash tangled around a post and the firefighters believe he would have likely died overnight if he hadn’t been rescued.

But it was a happy ending, Sherlock was eventually reunited with his owner.