Canada
March 10, 2018 9:08 am

Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday

By Reporter  980 CFPL

Spring forward Sunday with Daylight Saving Time.

Getty Images
A A

Get ready to spring forward this weekend.

The clocks will officially move ahead an hour at 2 a.m. Sunday as Daylight Saving Time begins.

There’s good and bad news that comes with the time shift.

The good news is the sunshine will stick around a bit longer at the end of the day. The bad news — we’ll lose an hour of sleep in the process.

READ MORE: London fire officials, Union Gas rule out natural gas leak in investigation of weird odour

As you change your clocks, London fire officials also want to remind you to change the batteries in your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms and to make sure they’re up to date and in working order.

By law, carbon monoxide alarms must be installed outside of all sleeping areas in homes with a fuel-burning appliance, fireplace or attached garage.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Carbon Monoxide Alarm
Daylight Saving Time
Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday
gain an hour of sunshine
lose an hour of sleep
Smoke Detector
Spring Ahead
Spring Forward

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News