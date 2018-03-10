Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday

Get ready to spring forward this weekend.

The clocks will officially move ahead an hour at 2 a.m. Sunday as Daylight Saving Time begins.

There’s good and bad news that comes with the time shift.

The good news is the sunshine will stick around a bit longer at the end of the day. The bad news — we’ll lose an hour of sleep in the process.

As you change your clocks, London fire officials also want to remind you to change the batteries in your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms and to make sure they’re up to date and in working order.

By law, carbon monoxide alarms must be installed outside of all sleeping areas in homes with a fuel-burning appliance, fireplace or attached garage.