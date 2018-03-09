Alleged child sex abuser may have unknown victims in the Okanagan

There may be an Okanagan connection to the arrest of a man in Calgary for alleged child sex crimes in Alberta and Manitoba.

Ivan Valintine Cesnik, 57, is accused of multiple sexual assaults on young girls.

He’s also charged with two counts of administering a noxious substance.

Three of the victims were eight years old and one was seven when the alleged assaults occurred between 2010 and 2015.

Police are concerned there may be more victims in Kelowna, Alberta and Manitoba.

Cesnik was known to take annual vacations in Kelowna.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police department.