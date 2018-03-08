Vancouver Canucks take a 2-1 loss against Arizona

VANCOUVER – Derek Stepan scored late the third period and the Arizona Coyotes defeated the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Clayton Keller assisted on the winning goal and scored one himself for the improving Coyotes (21-34-11), who are 8-2-1 in their last 11 games.

Backup Darcy Kuemper made 16 saves in place of starter Antti Raanta, who missed the game due to injury.

Jussi Jokinen talks about his first goal in a #Canucks uniform and the team’s performance against the Coyotes. pic.twitter.com/MK07auMo3m — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) March 8, 2018

Jussi Jokinen scored for the Canucks (25-33-9), who have lost four of their past five games.

Jacob Markstrom stopped 32 shots for the Canucks.

Keller entered the night fourth in the rookie-scoring race with 48 points, seven points back of Vancouver’s Brock Boeser, who will miss the remainder of the season after injuring his back Monday in win over the New York Islanders.

Coach Green says his team worked hard against the Coyotes but just couldn’t execute. pic.twitter.com/8lVxNS0mUH — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) March 8, 2018

Boeser is second to Islanders forward Mathew Barzal (69 points) with 29 goals and 55 points.