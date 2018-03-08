Rockets defeated by Giants in OT

The Kelowna Rockets lost their fifth straight game Wednesday night, defeated by the Vancouver Giants 4-3 in OT on home ice.

The win broke the Giants 27 game historic losing streak at Kelowna’s Prospera Place.

Kelowna’s Erik Gardiner opened up scoring in the first.

Carsen Twarynski scored two goals in the second period for the Rockets.

The Giants saw goals from Owen Hardy, Ty Ronning, Alex Kannok Leipert and in overtime, from captain Tyler Benson.

The Rockets record falls to 38-22-5-2.

Kelowna travels to Kamloops for a home-and-home weekend against the Blazers.