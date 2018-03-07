Officer taken to hospital after collision involving unmarked Halifax police vehicle
A Halifax Regional Police officer has been taken to hospital for treatment after a collision involving an unmarked police vehicle took place on Wednesday evening.
The officer’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
According to police, the collision occurred at approximately 6:13 p.m., with officers responding to the scene at Queen Street and Spring Garden Road.
There were no other injuries as a result of the crash, and police remain on scene as the collision is investigated by the accident investigation section.
