Oscar Klefbom strikes in OT as Edmonton Oilers hold off Coyotes

Oscar Klefbom scored 50 seconds into overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a 4-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes Monday night at Rogers Place.

“It was pretty easy, I just try and give the puck to Connor or Leon and they do the rest. I just try and get my stick on the ice and they find my tape and that’s how it was, they made a hell of a play,” said Klefbom. “It was nice for me to finally score a goal, I’ve been close a couple of times.”

Klefbom’s goal ended a 33-game goalless drought. Earlier in the game Milan Lucic scored to end a 29-game goalless streak.

“It’s nice to finally have one go in. It’s one of those ones where you’re not thinking and you just shoot it as hard as you can and it finds a way in just inside the post,” explained Lucic. “It was nice to get that one, and nice to get a win at home.”

The Coyotes took the lead 3:29 in when Jason Demers’ point shot deflected in off Kris Russell’s skate. The Oilers came back while penalty killing. Ryan Strome’s shot leaked through Darcy Kuemper, allowing Jujhar Khaira to slam home the rebound. It was the Oilers’ ninth shorthanded goal of the season.

Lucic gave the Oilers a 2-1 lead with 6:39 left in the first. His heavy slap shot from the left wing blistered past Kuemper’s glove.It was his first goal since December 23rd against Montreal.

“It’s a relief for all of us but a big relief for both of them,” added Oilers head coach Todd McLellan on Lucic and Klefbom scoring. “The good sign for our team is we’re not where we want to be but they all reacted positively to that. They’re pulling for teammates and happy for them. You look for little team signs like that.”

Puljujarvi added a power play goal late in the session to make it 3-1 Edmonton.

The second period was scoreless, though Arizona had a 12-5 advantage in shots on goal.

Arizona rallied in the third. Christian Dvorak chopped one past Cam Talbot short side with 8:29 to go. Then, with 4:39 left, Niklas Hjalmarsson picked the corner after some extended Coyotes pressure to make it 3-3.

In overtime, Klefbom converted a pass from Connor McDavid for his fourth goal of the season. It was Klefbom’s first career overtime winner.

Talbot made 33 saves for his 23rd win of the season.

On the other side, Darcy Kuemper started the game for the Coyotes, which was a surprise to many as Antti Raanta was expected to start in goal.

“It was 16 minutes before puck drop and he got a little tight on something so we had to put Kuemps in. Kuemps did a nice job,” said Coyotes head coach Rick Tocchet. “It’s tough, ten minutes before, and you’re telling him he starts. He had 17 shots in the first, so it wasn’t something that we wanted to give him, let him get going a little slower than that. But he did a nice job.”

The Oilers resume their five-game home stand Thursday night when they host the New York Islanders.

With files from Brenden Ullrich and Scott Johnston