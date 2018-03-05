Robert Mueller reportedly seeking documents detailing communications between Donald Trump, top advisers

Special counsel Robert Mueller and his team that is investigating whether the Donald Trump’s administration was involved with Russia’s interference in the 2016 election has reportedly subpoenaed a witness seeking all documents relating to the president and most of his top advisers.

According to a NBC News report, Mueller subpoenaed an unnamed witness seeking all documents, including emails, texts and phone logs dating back to Nov. 1, 2015, just months after Trump announced his campaign for the White House.

Last week, NBC reported Mueller’s team was focusing on whether Trump had known about then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s hacked campaign emails before it became public knowledge.

Axios also reported Monday, the witness subpoena includes all documents and communication with nine of Trump’s staffers.

Dubbed “Mueller’s hit list,” Axios reported the unnamed witness was being subpoenaed for all communications that have anything to do with Carter Page, Corey Lewandowski, Hope Hicks, Keith Schiller, Michael Cohen, Paul Manafort, Rick Gates, Roger Stone and Steve Bannon.

Cohen, Trump’s personal lawyer, is the only person on the list still employed by Trump and the administration.

Page left the Trump campaign before the election. Lewandowski was Trump’s campaign manager until being fired in June 2016. Hicks resigned last week as Trump’s communications director. Schiller was Trump’s longtime bodyguard.

Manafort, Trump’s former campaign manager, has been indicted in the investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election and will face trial in September. Gates, a former top adviser, had also been indicted in the investigation and is said to be co-operating with Mueller.

Stone cut ties with the Trump campaign in 2015. He was the person to warn the public about an October surprise about Clinton prior to the email leaks, while Bannon was Trump’s chief strategist before leaving in August.