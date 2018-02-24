Trump, GOP House chairman dismiss Democrat memo defending Russia investigation
The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee is dismissing a memo about the Russia election probe that has been declassified by Democrats.
READ MORE: Democrat memo defends handling of Russia investigation by FBI, Robert Mueller
In a statement, Republican congressman Devin Nunes of California reiterates his allegation that the FBI abused a secret surveillance process to spy on a campaign adviser to President Donald Trump, Carter Page.
The Democratic memo, written by Nunes’ colleagues on the committee, seeks to rebut those claims in part by detailing allegations of Russian attempts to cultivate Page as a spy.
WATCH: Nunes says look into alleged FBI bias ‘gets worse and worse’
In response, Page calls the memo “misinformation” and “the latest smear campaign” by Democratic Party loyalists.
Trump dismissed the memo as “a total and legal BUST,” criticizing it in a series of tweets Saturday.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.