Trump, GOP House chairman dismiss Democrat memo defending Russia investigation

The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee is dismissing a memo about the Russia election probe that has been declassified by Democrats.

In a statement, Republican congressman Devin Nunes of California reiterates his allegation that the FBI abused a secret surveillance process to spy on a campaign adviser to President Donald Trump, Carter Page.

The Democratic memo, written by Nunes’ colleagues on the committee, seeks to rebut those claims in part by detailing allegations of Russian attempts to cultivate Page as a spy.

In response, Page calls the memo “misinformation” and “the latest smear campaign” by Democratic Party loyalists.

Trump dismissed the memo as “a total and legal BUST,” criticizing it in a series of tweets Saturday.

The Democrat memo response on government surveillance abuses is a total political and legal BUST. Just confirms all of the terrible things that were done. SO ILLEGAL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2018

Dem Memo: FBI did not disclose who the clients were – the Clinton Campaign and the DNC. Wow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2018