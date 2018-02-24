Politics
February 24, 2018 8:47 pm
Updated: February 24, 2018 9:37 pm

Trump, GOP House chairman dismiss Democrat memo defending Russia investigation

By Staff The Associated Press

President Trump is responding to the memo released by Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee. It's a rebuttal document to the Republican Memo released earlier this month accusing the FBI and Justice Department of anti-Trump bias. CBS News Laura Podesta reports.

A A

The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee is dismissing a memo about the Russia election probe that has been declassified by Democrats.

READ MORE: Democrat memo defends handling of Russia investigation by FBI, Robert Mueller

Story continues below

In a statement, Republican congressman Devin Nunes of California reiterates his allegation that the FBI abused a secret surveillance process to spy on a campaign adviser to President Donald Trump, Carter Page.

The Democratic memo, written by Nunes’ colleagues on the committee, seeks to rebut those claims in part by detailing allegations of Russian attempts to cultivate Page as a spy.

WATCH: Nunes says look into alleged FBI bias ‘gets worse and worse’

In response, Page calls the memo “misinformation” and “the latest smear campaign” by Democratic Party loyalists.

Trump dismissed the memo as “a total and legal BUST,” criticizing it in a series of tweets Saturday.

 

 

 

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Adam Schiff
Carter Page
Democrat Memo
Democrats memo
Devin Nunes
Donald Trump
FBI
memo
Republican memo
robert mueller
Russia election meddling
Russia Investigation
Russia investigation memo
Russia memo
russia probe

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News