Highway near Lawrencetown Beach closed for third day due to storm surge

A storm surge has taken its toll on a portion of Highway 207 near Lawrencetown Beach, N.S., with the province on Monday closing the road for the third day in a row.
According to a tweet from Nova Scotia’s department of transportation and infrastructure renewal, the surf has tossed debris onto the road and raised the water levels extremely high in the area.
READ MORE: N.S. RCMP issue 688 tickets in January for traffic offences
The closure extends from MacDonalds Hill to Lesley Road, according to department.
Reporter Steve Silva is currently on scene.
More to come…
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.