Highway near Lawrencetown Beach closed for third day due to storm surge

A storm surge has taken its toll on a portion of Highway 207 near Lawrencetown Beach, N.S., with the province on Monday closing the road for the third day in a row.

According to a tweet from Nova Scotia’s department of transportation and infrastructure renewal, the surf has tossed debris onto the road and raised the water levels extremely high in the area.

Lawrencetown Beach (Hwy 207) is closed from MacDonalds Hill to Lesley

Road due to debris on the road, falling rocks and high tide until

further notice. — NS_TIR (@NS_TIR) March 5, 2018

The closure extends from MacDonalds Hill to Lesley Road, according to department.

Reporter Steve Silva is currently on scene.

Part of Lawrencetown Road (adjacent to the eponymous beach) is blocked off right now as waves push debris onto the road. #LawrencetownNS #HFXTraffic pic.twitter.com/IEUyrMvZqA — Steve Silva (@SteveCSilva) March 5, 2018

