March 5, 2018 9:57 am

Highway near Lawrencetown Beach closed for third day due to storm surge

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Waves pound the shore on a closed section of Highway 207 in Lawrencetown, N.S. on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press
A storm surge has taken its toll on a portion of Highway 207 near Lawrencetown Beach, N.S., with the province on Monday closing the road for the third day in a row.

According to a tweet from Nova Scotia’s department of transportation and infrastructure renewal, the surf has tossed debris onto the road and raised the water levels extremely high in the area.

The closure extends from MacDonalds Hill to Lesley Road, according to department.

Reporter Steve Silva is currently on scene.

More to come…

