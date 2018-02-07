N.S. RCMP issue 688 tickets in January for traffic offences

N.S. RCMP issued 688 summary offence tickets to motorists during the month of January.

Police say 247 of the tickets issued were for speeding, 10 motorists were ticketed for using their cellphones while driving and seven motorists received tickets for not wearing their seatbelts.

“Every day we see drivers who ignore the rules of the road and put their lives and the lives of other motorists at risk,” said Const. Kristy Sturge in a news release. “When you get behind the wheel you need to be focused on driving and avoid distractions.”

In addition to speeding, cellphones and seatbelts, police charged 42 motorists for driving without a valid driver’s license and 125 drivers were ticketed for aggressive driving.

The remaining 257 tickets that were issued were for various other motor vehicle act infractions.

RCMP are asking that people be accountable for their actions while driving.