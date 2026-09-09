Moe says latest U.S. trade move would have minor impact on Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the latest trade war escalation from the United States would have a minor impact on his province.
He says U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs remain on some key Saskatchewan exports, including honey and wooden furniture, but his executive orders signed Tuesday would drop tariffs on other exports, like road salt and electrical panels.
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Trump’s orders are set to take effect later this month and would also ban imports of certain Canadian goods, including motorcycles, some dairy products and alcoholic beverages.
Moe says even with the new orders, about 94 per cent of Saskatchewan’s exports remain tariff free.
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He says the goal should be to have no tariffs across the board, as they hurt both Canadian and American businesses and workers.
Moe says his government would continue working with businesses feeling the brunt of the trade dispute while also advocating for Saskatchewan.
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