2 charged with second-degree murder in death of man on Blood Tribe reserve

Two men have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a man on the Blood Tribe reserve near Stand Off, Alta.

Blood Tribe police were notified about a man in distress on the night of Friday, Feb. 23. The victim, 26-year-old Rance Bearhat, was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Saturday, RCMP revealed that 36-year-old Stanley Troy Big Sorrel Horse and 32-year-old Justin Chad Big Sorrel Horse were being charged with second-degree murder.

They are scheduled to appear in the Provincial Court of Alberta in Lethbridge early next week.

RCMP Major Crimes South and the Blood Tribe Police Service continue to investigate the incident.

