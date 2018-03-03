Fish and wildlife officers search for poacher who shot, killed cougar near Cochrane

Alberta fish and wildlife officers are asking for the public’s help in finding a poacher (or poachers) who they believe shot and killed a cougar west of the town of Cochrane.

The government said it happened during the afternoon on Feb. 21, south of Ghost River, about five kilometres west of where the river enters Ghost Lake.

Officials believe the poacher or poachers left behind a pair of green and brown work gloves at the scene (above).

They also said a campfire was left burning.

“In Alberta, it is unlawful to abandon the skin of a mountain lion that has been hunted,” reads a Facebook post on the Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Facebook page. “Furthermore, the cougar season was closed in the relevant cougar management area at the time of the offence.”

If caught, the poacher could face a fine of $50,000 or one year in jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call the “Report-a-Poacher” line at 1-800-642-3800.