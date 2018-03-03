Regina curling fans hit Brandt Centre for inaugural wild card game

Curling fans united for a night of free curling, great friends and good drinks Friday at the Brandt Centre during the inaugural wild card game.

The match between Winnipeg’s Mike McEwen and Jason Gunlaugson unofficially jump-started the 2018 Tim Hortons Brier, and McEwen’s extra-end steal officially kicked off the celebrations.

The crowd roared as McEwen raised his fist in victory after the wild card game, signalling the beginning of an even wilder party.

The last time Regina hosted the Tim Hortons Brier was in 2006, and the people of the prairies have been itching to get back in the Patch.

“It’s a long tradition with the Brier. The curling is very important, but there was always a big party around the national men’s curling championships,” explained Bernadette McIntyre, Tim Hortons Brier host committee executive. “It’s the second biggest party in Canada, right after the Grey Cup.”

This year the Patch is in the new International Trade Centre at Evraz Place. At capacity, it can fit 6,000 beer-drinking curling fans — the biggest Brier Patch ever, according McIntyre.

In Saskatchewan, curling is synonymous with consuming large amounts of alcohol, and longtime curling fan Brent Goeres, believes that will only add to the excitement at the Patch.

“The last time I was here, [Regina was] setting Brier Patch records and [fans were] lined up every night of the week. I expect nothing less this week,” explained Goeres while drinking a beer during Friday night’s draw.

The 33-year-old has been curling for 15 years. He’s been a big fan of the game for as long as he can remember, and he says the Patch is all part of the Brier experience.

“That’s how I grew up,” he said.

“My parents used to go to the Brier all the time and I’d always see them having a blast,” Goeres recalled, adding once he and his brother were old enough, they started joining their parents in the Patch.

“It’s always been a good time since day one.”

Down in the Brier Patch

The International Trade Centre is expected to be buzzing all week. And it’s not only a staple at the national championship — it’s also a place of camaraderie.

“Curling is a really tight-knit community in this province. It’s like a big family reunion,” explained fan Sherry Workman, attending the Brier with her husband.

“You do laps around the rink [and] the Patch, and you’re always going to run into friendly people.”

Besides the obvious indulgence of beer, the Patch has more activities for curling fans to immerse themselves into the game.

Autograph sessions, along with up-close and personal interviews with the teams, will be happening all week. Fans can also join in some friendly competition of floor or table curling.

Live entertainment takes the stage each evening and attendees can fuel up at the food vendors.

New to the Patch this year is a cashless bar — debit and credit machines are on hand to pay for drinks, eliminating the use of tokens in previous years.

The Brier Patch is open 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. every day.