Snow route parking ban starts on Sunday in Calgary

The City of Calgary has announced a snow route parking ban will go into effect on March 4 at 10:00 a.m.

Officials say the ban will help crews clear Priority 2 routes as efficiently possible. The ban is expected to be in effect for 72 hours, or until lifted by the City.

Vehicles parked on snow routes must be moved while the ban in effect. Vehicles that remain parked on these routes during the ban are could get up being ticketed or towed.

“Crews have been working around the clock since the snow started falling on Thursday night,” said Bill Biensch, Roads Maintenance Manager.

“With significant accumulations of snow, the parking ban will help us get a head start on bus routes and connector roads.”

This is the third time this year that a snow route parking ban has been advised in Calgary.

For more information on the parking bans or to see the snow route maps, visit Calgary.ca/snow