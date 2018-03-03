11-year-old girl, man dead after house fire in Lower Sackville

A house fire in Lower Sackville, N.S., has resulted in the deaths of two people, a girl aged 11 and a 58-year-old man, as well as injuries to two other people.

Officers from the Nova Scotia RCMP as well as Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency responded to a 911 call at 2:34 a.m. on Saturday to reports of a duplex on fire on Leaside Dr.

RCMP have now confirmed the two deaths and say that an 18-year-old-man was also transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 46-year-old woman also suffered minor injuries after she was reportedly rescued by RCMP officer from a second floor window.

Emergency services remain on scene and are in the preliminary stages of an investigation to find the cause of the fire.