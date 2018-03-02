Emergency crews respond to tractor trailer rollover on Bedford Bypass

A tractor trailer rolled over on the Bedford Bypass near Lower Sackville on Friday afternoon.

RCMP say there were no injuries, but traffic was backed up and motorists were asked to consider alternate routes.

Transportation truck accident on hwy 101 off ramp near Bedford. This part of the hwy. will be closed for many more hours. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/UspmlOJvLS — Reynold Gregor (@reynoldgregor) March 2, 2018

Halifax Fire also tweeted they were on the scene of the accident, which is on the Dartmouth-bound part of the Bedford Bypass.

They said the vehicle was leaking fuel and crews were expected to be on scene for “some time.”

More to come