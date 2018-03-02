Donald Trump lashes out at ‘Alex’ Baldwin on Twitter over ‘SNL’ impersonation

First thing Friday morning, U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out at actor Alec Baldwin for his comments in a Hollywood Reporter interview published Thursday.

In the interview, Baldwin said that impersonating Trump on Saturday Night Live was “agony.”

“Every time I [play Trump] now, it’s like agony. Agony. I can’t,” said Baldwin to THR. “If things don’t go in the right direction for the midterms … I could go out on the street, stand on any corner and tap 10 people on the shoulder. And all 10 of them, in all likelihood, would be more qualified — ethically, morally, intellectually and spiritually — than Trump. I’ll vote for Mitt Romney. I don’t care. Anybody over this guy. It doesn’t matter. We have to get rid of him.”

“And that’s another project I’m working on,” he continued. “I was the keynote speaker at the Democratic dinner in Iowa, and I’m gonna go do a couple more of those this year. My wife and I agreed that we’re gonna give it everything we have. And then if, God forbid, he wins again in 2020, I’m wondering can I host a game show in Spain.”

WATCH BELOW: SNL features ‘ghosts’ of Donald Trump’s past, including Michael Flynn

In response, Trump (presumably hastily) tweeted his rebuttal in a response — now deleted — riddled with spelling errors:

Approximately 15 minutes later, Trump re-posted the tweet, minus the spelling mistakes.

Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony. Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2018

Though it’s not possible to know if Trump was being sarcastic, he also called for the return of Darrell Hammond, who played multiple politicians on SNL in the past.

READ MORE: ‘Red Sparrow’ review: Jennifer Lawrence Russian spy movie lost in translation

Baldwin, 59, posted a series of tweets in rebuttal on Friday morning, jokingly riffing about Trump’s hypothetical impeachment. He even makes a joke about Trump’s wife Melania.

Agony though it may be, I’d like to hang in there for the impeachment hearings, the resignation speech, the farewell helicopter ride to Mara-A-Lago. You know. The Good Stuff. That we’ve all been waiting for. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 2, 2018

Looking forward to the Trump Presidential Library.

A putting green.

Recipes for chocolate cake.

A live Twitter feed for visitors to post on.

A little black book w the phone numbers of porn stars.

You’re in and out in five minutes.

Just like… — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 2, 2018

And Mr President…

please ask your wife to stop calling me for SNL tickets.

(Hey, Melania…we’ve got Charles Barkley this Saturday!) — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 2, 2018

Signing off for now. On my way to shoot MOTHERLESS BROOKLYN and grateful to be working w Edward Norton, Cherry Jones, Willem Dafoe, Bruce Willis, Bobby Canavale, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael K Williams.

If this is mediocrity, give me more. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 2, 2018

As of this writing, there has been no further reply from Trump, who went on to tweet about steel and the U.S. economy after his Baldwin tweets.



READ MORE: Who’s invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding?

This isn’t the first time Trump has taken issue with Baldwin’s SNL impersonation of him; he’s said there’s “nothing funny” about the comedy sketch show, and it’s “biased” and “unwatchable.”

Just tried watching Saturday Night Live – unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2016

WATCH: “I like Alec, but his imitation of me is really mean-spirited and not very good." @realdonaldtrump on #SNL https://t.co/NEslxLZJuS — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 7, 2016

In December 2016, before his presidency began, Trump told former Today host Matt Lauer, “The way the show is going now and you look at the kind of work they’re doing, who knows how long that show is going to be on. It’s a terrible show.”

Catch ‘Saturday Night Live’ on Global on Saturdays at 11:35 p.m. ET.