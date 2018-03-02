Donald Trump lashes out at ‘Alex’ Baldwin on Twitter over ‘SNL’ impersonation
First thing Friday morning, U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out at actor Alec Baldwin for his comments in a Hollywood Reporter interview published Thursday.
In the interview, Baldwin said that impersonating Trump on Saturday Night Live was “agony.”
“Every time I [play Trump] now, it’s like agony. Agony. I can’t,” said Baldwin to THR. “If things don’t go in the right direction for the midterms … I could go out on the street, stand on any corner and tap 10 people on the shoulder. And all 10 of them, in all likelihood, would be more qualified — ethically, morally, intellectually and spiritually — than Trump. I’ll vote for Mitt Romney. I don’t care. Anybody over this guy. It doesn’t matter. We have to get rid of him.”
“And that’s another project I’m working on,” he continued. “I was the keynote speaker at the Democratic dinner in Iowa, and I’m gonna go do a couple more of those this year. My wife and I agreed that we’re gonna give it everything we have. And then if, God forbid, he wins again in 2020, I’m wondering can I host a game show in Spain.”
In response, Trump (presumably hastily) tweeted his rebuttal in a response — now deleted — riddled with spelling errors:
Approximately 15 minutes later, Trump re-posted the tweet, minus the spelling mistakes.
Though it’s not possible to know if Trump was being sarcastic, he also called for the return of Darrell Hammond, who played multiple politicians on SNL in the past.
Baldwin, 59, posted a series of tweets in rebuttal on Friday morning, jokingly riffing about Trump’s hypothetical impeachment. He even makes a joke about Trump’s wife Melania.
As of this writing, there has been no further reply from Trump, who went on to tweet about steel and the U.S. economy after his Baldwin tweets.
This isn’t the first time Trump has taken issue with Baldwin’s SNL impersonation of him; he’s said there’s “nothing funny” about the comedy sketch show, and it’s “biased” and “unwatchable.”
In December 2016, before his presidency began, Trump told former Today host Matt Lauer, “The way the show is going now and you look at the kind of work they’re doing, who knows how long that show is going to be on. It’s a terrible show.”
