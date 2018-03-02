Human remains found inside vehicle of Markham man Eugene Kim

York Regional Police say a vehicle belonging to a Markham man missing for five months has been located.

A car registered to Eugene Kim was found Thursday afternoon in Laurier Township, about 70 kilometres north of Huntsville, after Ontario Provincial Police received a call about an abandoned vehicle.

Police said hikers located it in a wooded area on private property about three kilometres from South River.

Human remains were found in the vehicle, but until a post-mortem examination is completed, police say they cannot confirm the identity of the deceased.

Kim, a 38-year-old husband and father of two, has been missing since Oct. 2.

His brother, Sean Kim, told Global News that he texted his wife that night at around 9 p.m. saying he’d be home in an hour.

When an hour passed, he said he’d be home soon, but then never showed up. The family reported him missing the next morning.

On Friday afternoon, a short statement posted to the “Help us Find Eugene Kim” Facebook group asked for prayers for the family.

“It is with deep sadness I write this update,” it stated. “As many of you have already heard, it has been reported that Eugene’s car has been found.

The body has not been identified yet and there have been no other updates provided. It is my hope that this is not what it seems… Let’s hope for the best.”

Family of Eugene Kim is not speaking today. Post mortem is being conducted on the human remains found inside his Nissan Rogue.

