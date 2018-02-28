Moncton man allegedly tries to carjack Good Samaritan’s vehicle after collision with ambulance

A Moncton man has been charged after allegedly trying to carjack the vehicle of a Good Samaritan who had stopped to help after a collision involving an ambulance.

RCMP say officers responded to a collision between a car and an ambulance on Highway 11 in near Bouctouche, N.B., at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to police, an SUV with a driver and a passenger stopped to help.

When the SUV driver stepped out of the vehicle, the driver of the car involved in the collision climbed into the SUV and tried to flee the scene while the passenger was still inside.

The owner of the SUV struggled with the suspect and tried to regain possession of the SUV. That’s when the passenger was pushed out of the moving vehicle by the suspect.

The SUV then drove into a ditch and the suspect fled on foot.

The RCMP Police Dog Services was called to assist and a 30-year-old man was arrested shortly after.

The passenger of the SUV was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was hurt.

Bradley Mitton was charged with failing to remain at the scene of an accident, theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and assault causing bodily harm. He appeared in Moncton Provincial Court on Wednesday and the judge ordered a five-day evaluation.

He will appear in court again on March 28.

