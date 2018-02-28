Mounties issue warning after creepy caller targets women across Lower Mainland

Mounties are warning women across the Lower Mainland about a series of threatening phone calls that they now believe are linked.

Police say the calls started in 2017.

At times, police say the male caller accurately identifies the woman by name and address and claims he has been watching her through cameras he allegedly installed in her home.

The caller then demands the woman engage in sexually explicit conversation with him or he will kill one of her family members.

He is often described as speaking in a quiet voice.

Police say there is no evidence the caller has installed any cameras. Most calls are received on the victim’s home phone number, however, some female employees of lingerie and swimwear stores have received calls at their workplace.

It is believed the caller is using a telephone spoofing app, software or website, which changes the caller identification. It appears the caller gathers information about the victims through open social media sources.

If you believe that you may have been the recipient of one of these calls and have not already reported to police, we encourage you to do so now, BC RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said in a release.

The BC RCMP recommend the following safety tips should you receive such a call: