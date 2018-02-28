At least 500 lbs of copper stolen from New Brunswick motel

RCMP in New Brunswick are investigating after a large amount of copper was stolen from a Lower Woodstock motel.

Woodstock RCMP received a report on Feb. 23 that about 500 pounds of copper had been discovered on the bank of the Saint John River.

It was later discovered the copper had been stolen from the nearby Cosy Cabins Motel. The theft caused significant damage to the motel’s electrical and water systems.

Police believe the suspect or suspects would have spent several hours at the motel in order to remove all that copper.

The theft is believed to have taken place between Feb. 20 and Feb. 23. According to Kitco, the spot price of copper was about US$3.20 a pound at the time of the thefts.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen suspicious activity around the motel to call them at (506) 325-3000 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

