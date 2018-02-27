Law Enforcement Review Board to hear final arguments for complaints made against Lethbridge police officers

The conduct of six Lethbridge police officers is under review by the Alberta’s Law Enforcement Review Board after misconduct allegations were made against them.

The incident in question dates back to Oct. 12, 2012.

Ryan Siebert, a Lethbridge resident at the time, claims excessive use of force was used by officers during his arrest and detention.

According to the board, Siebert filed complaints after officers arrived at his residence in response to a call for assistance from his former girlfriend. No further details were provided about the nature of the call or the outcome of the arrest.

The officers named in the complaint are:

– Acting Sgt. C. Jackson

– Acting Sgt. M. Pagliericci

– Const. J. McMillan

– Const. C. Running

– Const. R. Semenuik

– Const. D. Harrison

The officers face a number of allegations, including discreditable conduct and excessive use of force, an officer entering and searching the residence without permission, failing to read Siebert his Charter rights on arrest and failing to provide medical attention as well as improper note-taking.

Siebert originally filed a formal complaint under the Police Act.

Tom McKenzie, the chief of the Lethbridge Police Service at the time of the alleged misconduct, ordered an internal investigation, which ultimately found no wrongdoing by the officers. The chief then dismissed the complaint.

Siebert then appealed the chief’s decision to the Law Enforcement Review Board..

A public hearing on the matter is set for Thursday morning at the Coast Hotel.