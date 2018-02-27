New Brunswick government denies Saint John request for amalgamation study

The New Brunswick government has rejected Saint John’s request that the province study the possible amalgamation of the city with its neighbors.

Saint John Common Council earlier this year sent a letter to Premier Brian Gallant’s government asking the province to examine the issue. The province has refused because not every community outside Saint John supports the idea.

“We have to have the community want it,” Gallant said. “If we were to ever see somebody forced into an amalgamation situation, we just don’t think it starts the relationship on the right foot.”

The province officially responded to the city with a letter from Local Government Minister Serge Rouselle.

There appears to be little appetite for amalgamation outside the city limits.

The mayor of the adjoining town of Rothesay, Nancy Grant, voiced her opposition in a letter to Saint John. “We do not believe that amalgamation would solve Saint John’s problems; and historically, amalgamation does not save money.”

However, she did say her city shares Saint John’s concerns over New Brunswick’s property tax system. “Property tax reform should be very high on the provincial agenda.”

Shirley McAlary, deputy mayor of Saint John, said amalgamation is not about Saint John “taking over” its neighbors but sharing resources and working together as a region. “Right now I don’t think we’re at that place.”

There have been a number of studies on municipal reform in New Brunswick, but none has recommended the creation of one large Saint John municipality.

The most recent reform saw several small communities in the Kennebecasis Valley join either Rothesay or Quispamsis. The communities of Grand Bay and Westfield also joined to become Grand Bay-Westfield.