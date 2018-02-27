Hit-and-run investigation cause for Kelowna highway shutdown

Harvey Ave. (Hwy 97) was partially closed during the evening commute through Kelowna Monday, as RCMP investigated a hit-and-run accident that took place earlier in the day.

The closure affected the northbound lanes from Banks Rd. to Highway 33 from about 5 to 6 p.m.

RCMP have not released information on their investigation but the Kelowna Fire Department said at least one person was taken to hospital.

Platoon Capt. Tim Light said the original accident happened around 2 p.m.

A driver did not stop after striking the SUV, according to Light, who also heard unconfirmed reports there was a second crash location that may have been linked to the suspect vehicle.

RCMP collision analysts worked on measuring and photographing the Harvey Ave. crash scene while traffic was detoured around the area.