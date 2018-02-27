Curler Marc Kennedy puts Olympic disappointment in perspective upon return to Alberta

While many curling fans were disappointed his team didn’t win a medal at the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, Team Canada curler Marc Kennedy said he appreciated all the support he and his teammates received in South Korea and that the level of competition in the sport could be changing.

“We want to win every time we get out there… it just wasn’t meant to be this time,” the St. Albert curler said upon arriving home from the Olympics at Edmonton International Airport on Monday night.

“In the long run me might see some real big growth in our game with the Asian teams doing so well.”

Kennedy said he was glad to see his kids at the airport following a “long three weeks” and that while a medal would have been nice, he is grateful for the experience.

“Any time you get to wear the maple leaf and do what we get to do it’s an unbelievable experience,” Kennedy said.

“Obviously not the results we wanted but you know, we accomplished our one goal of making it to the weekend and then just got outplayed in the playoff game. So it is what it is.”

