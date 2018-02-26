Here’s what Halifax Regional Council is looking at this week

Halifax Regional Council is set to meet on Tuesday and it’s a packed schedule — though some of the most interesting discussions will be held out of the public eye.

Tuesday’s meeting will see council address the multiple complaints against councillors that were filed in February.

According to city staff, at least 21 complaints were filed within a 24-hour period in the wake of the removal of the statue of Edward Cornwallis.

However, the nature of complaints and who they were filed against will not be released to the public.

Before it gets to the discussion on complaints against councillors, the council as a whole will address a full slate of issues. Here are some of the highlights.

Pollution control study

First up will be a decision on whether Halifax Regional Council will include $150,000 in the planning and development department’s budget for a pollution control study of Lake Banook.

The recommendation from city staff comes after an upward trend of beach closures in the last three years. According to staff, a study will allow the city to identify the source and spread of bacteria that is causing the lake beach closures.

Halifax Water business plan

Halifax council will also examine the 2018/2019 business of Halifax Water.

The utility’s fiscal business plan will see the installation of its new metering infrastructure and a continued focus on renewing various water assets throughout the municipality.

Liquor on Argyle and Grafton

Council is set to consider amending the municipal alcohol policy in order to allow alcohol on portions of Argyle and Grafton streets when the street has been closed for special events.

The amendment will create a special category in the municipality’s alcohol policy titled “HRM Streets Where Alcohol is Permitted When a Temporary Street Closure has been Approved.”

The move is to simplify the administrative approval for serving alcohol during events which will look to take advantage of the redevelopment of Argyle and Grafton streets this past summer.

Naming rights of the Dartmouth 4-pad

The Halifax Regional Council is also set to explore possible naming rights for the Dartmouth 4-pad of ice surfaces.

According to the staff report, any revenue from a possible deal would be used to offset funding required for future refurbishments.