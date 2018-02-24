Edmonton shelter raises $70K in national fundraiser

An Edmonton shelter was one of dozens across the country that participated in an event Saturday to raise awareness about the dangers of homelessness.

The Bissell Centre held its Coldest Night of the Year Walk-A-Thon as part of the national fundraiser. About 300 people participated in the Edmonton walk.

“It’s amazing when Edmontonians step up to help out with a good cause,” Bissell Centre spokesperson Darren Brennan said.

“A lot of new faces we’re seeing, a lot of friends as well who we’ve known, are all coming together as a community to raise people out of poverty and homelessness.”

As of Saturday afternoon, the Bissell Centre raised over $70,000 to support the homeless community in Edmonton.

“A lot of hard work and great effort done by people here in our city,” Brennan said.

The money raised will go towards food, shelter and clothing for homeless people.

Over 120 Canadian organizations held similar events to support the homeless in their communities.