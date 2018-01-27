Boyle Street
January 27, 2018 4:51 pm

Edmonton’s Islamic community helping homeless stay warm

By Web Producer  Global News

Edmonton agencies are putting out the call for donations of cold weather clothing.

A group of Edmontonians were dropping off winter clothing and other essentials at shelters on Saturday for the city’s homeless.

The effort by the 20 volunteers is part of Islamic Relief Canada’s national winter campaign.

“Today, we’re hoping to serve about 300 people and we’re doing it both at Boyle Street and at Mustard Seed tonight,” Islamic Relief volunteer Mohamed Rahall said.

Rahall said he dedicates his time towards the campaign because of a belief that everyone deserves to live with dignity and respect.

“This is a way of contributing to that, to ensure that every Edmontonian, regardless of your background has the essentials to survive,” Rahall said.

The national campaign is being held in Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto, Montreal and Quebec City.

