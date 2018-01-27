Edmonton’s Islamic community helping homeless stay warm

A group of Edmontonians were dropping off winter clothing and other essentials at shelters on Saturday for the city’s homeless.

READ MORE: Boyle Street Community Services needs warm clothing donations for Edmonton’s homeless

The effort by the 20 volunteers is part of Islamic Relief Canada’s national winter campaign.

“Today, we’re hoping to serve about 300 people and we’re doing it both at Boyle Street and at Mustard Seed tonight,” Islamic Relief volunteer Mohamed Rahall said.

READ MORE: GiveBack Edmonton ensures nobody goes cold this winter

Rahall said he dedicates his time towards the campaign because of a belief that everyone deserves to live with dignity and respect.

“This is a way of contributing to that, to ensure that every Edmontonian, regardless of your background has the essentials to survive,” Rahall said.

The national campaign is being held in Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto, Montreal and Quebec City.