B.C. MLA on Alta. trade dispute: B.C. ‘overstepped the boundary’

British Columbia wine producers are raising a glass to Alberta’s decision to suspend the wine ban.

The move comes after B.C. Premier John Horgan walked back his stance on banning increased shipments of bitumen off the West Coast.

Horgan still plans to defend his stance on protecting the environment by restricting bitumen exports in front of the courts by filing a constitutional reference case.

One B.C. MLA and vintner is happy to see his province going through the proper channels.

Liberal Ben Stewart, who represents Kelowna West and owns Quails Gate Winery, told the Alberta Morning News having B.C. wines back on Alberta shelves has those in the wine industry breathing a sigh of relief.

“I think the wineries that were impacted in the last few weeks are certainly very happy that British Columbia’s premier reached out and made some modification on his position on the Transmountain Pipeline,” he said.

Stewart also feels that the move to restrict shipments of bitumen was unconstitutional, and agreed that it was a tactic to stall the pipeline expansion. He has worked with Kinder Morgan in the past, and believes they have sufficiently prepared for the pipeline expansion — and that should be good enough for B.C. leaders.

“I felt very strongly about that,” Stewart said.

“They had a process that they had to go through with the National Energy Board, which is onerous and very complicated and expensive. I have to commend them for doing all the work that it took.”

Stewart also commented on the harm the move has caused to the relationship between the provinces. Through his vineyard, he has been working to build a relationship to Alberta consumers for 30 years — but he understands why the province had to take action when the bitumen ban was announced.

“British Columbia had just overstepped the boundary,” he said. “So that’s really what Premier Horgan modified. It gave Alberta the confidence that now we’re going to settle this thing in a proper manner.”

In addition to being a tactic to stall or halt the Transmountain Pipeline expansion, Stewart strongly believes the focus on environmental protections has another ulterior motive.

The BC NDP holds a majority by one seat, thanks to a coalition with the Green Party. But even with Horgan insisting he will try to uphold B.C.’s right to protect its environment, Stewart believes the premier is on thin ice in the alliance.

“In my opinion he’s playing to a portion of the people that have supported them to get them where they are,” he said.

“But frankly their budget the other day just blew that out of the water.”

Stewart added that the attempt to restrict bitumen shipments is unnecessary, as Kinder Morgan does not have a history of environmental irresponsibility, which is what the ban seems to imply.